Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown rumored swap draws honest take from Celtics icon

Boston Celtics icon Brian Scalabrine has no issue about the Beantown team parting ways with Jaylen Brown to land Kevin Durant. However, that is if KD can prove he still has what it takes to win a championship.

But what if Father Time has caught up to KD? Well, that is another matter that needs careful consideration.

Speaking with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Scalabrine opened up his thoughts about the potential Durant-Brown swap and why the Celtics should or should not do it. There is no doubt KD is still playing at an elite level, but the question is how long can he do it and if it is worthwhile for Boston to trade for him.

“My only concern with Kevin Durant–and I’m not qualified to answer this–is I have no idea how long [a] 7-foot long, lanky, super highly skilled [player] is gonna last. I have no reference point. … Everybody ages differently. …” Scalabrine explained.

“I don’t know how Kevin Durant is gonna age. If he ages gracefully, then the Celtics should do that trade. But if he falls off the cliff somewhere down the road, then that’s gonna be a tough move because you’re giving up a young, hungry, hardworking [player] for a guy that I don’t know how much longer he has.”

Brian Scalabrine certainly makes a great point, and to be fair, that is probably one of the biggest roadblocks preventing teams from trading for KD–aside from the the Nets’ asking price of course. It’s just so hard for any team to give up their future for a player they are not even sure is the same one who used to dominate the league and won MVP.

The fact that Durant and the Nets got swept by the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs certainly doesn’t help Brooklyn’s case in their bid to move the superstar forward.

Durant could very well be that missing piece the Celtics need to win the championship, but as Scalabrine suggests, that’s a BIG “IF.”