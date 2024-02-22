Will Josh Jacobs end up with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024?

The Los Angeles Chargers are turning a new corner amid major changes in 2024. The Chargers hired former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the team's newfound efforts. Moreover, LA has a great chance to land Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in NFL Free Agency.

Chargers lead the Josh Jacobs NFL Free Agency race

Jacobs is entering free agency after a solid year of production. The former All-Pro RB rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns on 233 carries in 2023. He originally held out on contract talks with the Raiders due to wanting higher pay. However, he signaled his desire to stay in Vegas in early February:

“I trust the system and the guys that they’re putting together,” Jacobs told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal during Super Bowl week. “I know that the guys that they’re gonna bring back and the guys that they’re gonna bring in are going to be fully bought in. So, it’s going to be a fun season.”

Nevertheless, if Jacobs and the Raiders cannot come to an agreement, the Chargers have the highest odds of landing him, per BetOnline. Teams with the next highest odds of landing Jacobs include the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos, respectively.

Should the Chargers win the race for Jacobs, they will add a coveted offensive star to their promising lineup. The one-two punch of Justin Herbert and Jacobs would have LA fans foaming at the mouth.

It will be interesting to see if Jacobs and the Raiders close a deal as the 2024 NFL offseason progresses.