The Chargers get Harbaugh.

The biggest domino in the NFL coaching cycle has now fallen. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to become the new coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The Chargers are moving to hire Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as their new coach. In town for a second interview on Tuesday, he’s not expected to leave,” Rapoport wrote.

Harbaugh going to LA was always a common destination, and things began to ramp up after Michigan defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL

After nearly a decade, Harbaugh is returning to the NFL coaching world. He began his career as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2022 and then took the head coach job at the University of San Diego in 2004. A few years later, he went to Stanford to become the head coach and then stayed in the Bay Area, becoming the coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

Harbaugh took the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII but lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Still, he won 29 games at both San Diego and Stanford and then went 44-19 with a pair of NFC Championship game losses and a Super Bowl loss with the 49ers.

After that, he went to Michigan, and he now concludes his Wolverines career with an impressive 85-25 record including 60 wins in Big Ten play.

In 2022, Harbaugh's name was in NFL head coaching rumors, and he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings before deciding to return to Ann Arbor. Then last offseason, Harbaugh was an option for the Denver Broncos before Sean Payton became the head coach.

It was only a matter of time before Harbaugh returned to the NFL, and the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan this season followed by a national title win seemed to be the final straw in his run in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh takes over the Chargers, who disappointed last year with a 5-12 record and proceeded to fire Brandon Staley after a stunning 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Harbaugh now will work with Justin Herbert and an impressive roster with a ton of promise in what is the perfect situation for his return to the NFL.