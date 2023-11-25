Former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin has quite the car collection, from Kia to Rolls-Royce. Here's your chance to check it out

Blake Griffin has an incredible car collection. Back in the day, Griffin established himself as a walking highlight reel capable of putting anyone on the poster. At his peak, Griffin earned six All-Star Game appearances and became a five-time All-NBA team player.

The 6-foot-9 athletic power forward was also a fixture in the Clippers' Lob City era. Given Griffin's achievements in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Blake Griffin's incredible $531K car collection, with photos.

Given that Griffin was one of the biggest NBA stars, it isn't surprising that the six-time All-Star had plenty of money to spare. As a result, Griffin not only decided to invest in a few properties, but he also opted to pick up a string of luxurious cars to fill up his garage. Griffin's collection is composed of a string of luxurious sedans and an SUV.

Griffin mostly travels via private jet. However, the 6-9 power forward does take his cars to the streets, especially on date nights.

4. 2011 Kia Optima

For more photos, check out this review.

When it was still on the market, the 2011 Kia Optima was retailed for $6,900. Although it was the cheapest car Griffin ever owned, it is also arguably the most iconic car attached to the six-time All-Star.

As we all know, at the 2011 NBA All-Star festivities, Griffin made headlines by executing an alley-oop dunk over the Kia Optima to win the Slam Dunk Contest. As the ambassador of Kia, it isn't surprising that the six-time All-Star used the same car for the Slam Dunk title.

Equipped with a 2.4-liter Inline 4 engine, the sedan has a 200 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the Kia Optima can also go as fast as 132 mph. Moreover, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under eight seconds.

Although Griffin no longer owns the same 2011 Kia Optima after auctioning it off, it surely played a pivotal role in powering Griffin to stardom with one of the most memorable dunks in All-Star weekend history.

3. 2023 GMC Yukon Denali

For more photos, go to the GMC website.

Given Griffin's massive 6-foot-9 and 250-pound stature, it isn't surprising that the six-time All-Star picked up a luxurious SUV to accommodate his frame. With a SUV in mind, there's no doubt that Griffin made the right choice in buying a 2023 GMC Yukon Denali.

At $74,305, the roomy nine-seater SUV should offer plenty of comfort for Griffin while doing drives around the city. Furthermore, the SUV is also practical for Griffin if he wants to spend time with his children.

Built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it has 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the luxurious SUV can also go as fast as 112 mph.

It also has the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just six seconds. Certainly, it is a premium SUV fit for an athletic NBA star like Griffin in terms of design and performance.

2. 2022 Tesla Model S

For more photos, go to the Tesla website.

When it comes to a premium sedan, not a lot can top the Tesla Model S. The Tesla Model S is certainly a car of the future, combining a sleek design with modern technology.

Powered by a dual electric motor system, it has 670 horsepower. With a one-speed direct-drive transmission, it can go as fast as 149 mph. Furthermore, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds.

Given the features of the premium sedan, it isn't surprising that a superstar like Griffin picked one up for himself. Besides, it is one of the fastest electric cars in the world today.

Apart from elite performance, the Tesla Model S should also provide a comfortable driving experience for the five-time All-NBA player. Priced at $104,990, Griffin should have no problems affording the luxury sedan that holds the keys to the future.

1. Rolls-Royce Wraith

For more photos, check out this review.

Sold in the market for $344,500, the Rolls-Royce Wraith is the most expensive car in Griffin's car collection. Apart from it being the most expensive, it seems like it was also the six-time All-Star's favorite after taking it for a spin a few times while he was seeing Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner. Given the features of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, it is easy to see why.

Aside from its well-designed interior and exterior, the Rolls-Royce Wraith also performs like a premium sedan. It can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just over four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Blake Griffin's incredible $531K car collection.