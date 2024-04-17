When NBA fans reminisce about six-time All-Star Blake Griffin in the future, they probably won't think about when he was on the Boston Celtics. However, the now-retired forward revealed that he considered returning to the C's for one last ride during the 2023-24 season.
On Tuesday, Griffin announced that after spending more than a decade in the league, he was calling it quits. The 2011 Rookie of the Year and former Slam Dunk Contest champion played his final season in Boston during the 2022-23 campaign.
Kids these days will never experience prime Blake Griffin.
Enjoy retirement, Blake! ✌️pic.twitter.com/eP3iIObgua
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2024
Although the 35-year-old was past his prime in Beantown, ex-teammates Derrick White and Payton Pritchard wanted him to play for the C's again. Griffin admitted that he mulled over the idea and even talked to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about it, however, he ultimately decided against it, per the Pardon My Take podcast.
“I kind of left it open for a while,” Griffin said. “I did kind of have a standing offer to go back to Boston and I remember when the end of December hit, and I called Brad Stevens and I was like, ‘Man, I really appreciate it.' And I had communication with him the whole time. I just wasn't there man, something changed. And I knew when something changed that it was time to be done.”
Having more time with his family and children was an important factor in Griffin's retirement. Plus, he realized that if he did don the green and white once more, he wasn't sure how much he'd be able to contribute.
“If I had gone anywhere I'd go back to Boston. I love those guys and I'm pulling for them and they have a great shot. It was just time for me to be done. I wouldn't be able to give what I should give to a team.”
On the Celtics, Griffin averaged 13.9 minutes and 4.1 points per outing through 41 regular season games. He was nowhere near his peak in Boston, yet he offered veteran leadership and was a great presence in the Celtics' locker room.
“[Blake Griffin] is the best… The whole team has been begging him to come back to Boston.”
Derrick White and the Celtics want to see Blake Griffin come back for one last ride 😤
(via @PardonMyTake)pic.twitter.com/Dol507eN74
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 27, 2024
Looking back at Blake Griffin's storied career
NBA pundits and other media members don't always look as fondly at players who never won a ring (just ask Shaquille O'Neal). But, that shouldn't be the case with Blake Griffin.
Even though the Oklahoma native never made the NBA Finals, he was a show-stopping athlete who helped resurrect the Los Angeles Clippers during the renowned Lob City era.
Then in Detroit, he bounced back from injury woes and averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game during the 2018-19 season. A lot of people had written him off at that point, yet Griffin was able to reinvent his game and lead the Pistons to a playoff berth.
"Going into the league, Blake [Griffin] was just dunks… I didn’t know he had that much skill. We was running pick and rolls for him… Blake was going crazy. I've never seen anything like that before from him."
Bruce Brown on his first year with the Blake and the Pistons.… pic.twitter.com/lUNmFIIPoi
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 25, 2023
Once he was bought out by Detroit, Griffin had some opportunities for postseason glory with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Those teams came up short for a variety of reasons, but Griffin was a constant positive off the bench.
If the former No. 1 overall pick never sustained multiple knee injuries, there's no telling what the ceiling would've been for him. Griffin dealt with health issues in college, the preseason before his rookie year, and in the later seasons of his career as well. Despite all that, he did his best to build up every franchise he was a part of.