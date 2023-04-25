Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Blake Griffin was one of the most electrifying dunkers in the NBA during his peak. He won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2011. On top of that, Griffin also has six All-Star appearances and five All-NBA selections. With Griffin’s out-of-this-world hops, have you ever wondered how the former Rookie of the Year lives?

This article features Blake Griffin’s $5.9 million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

It’s been a while since we last saw Griffin play for the Clippers. However, it seems like Griffin loved to be in Los Angeles so much that he’s been buying up several properties in the area. In 2020, he first purchased a mind-boggling $19 million mansion. During the same year, Griffin also purchased a 5,900-square-foot mansion nearby, which made him shell out $5.9 million. A year later, Griffin also purchased a vacant lot beside the $19.1 million mansion for $7.4 million.

Here are some photos of Blake Griffin’s $5.9 million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

Griffin’s $5.9 million mansion is situated just behind his $19.1 million mansion. Originally built in 1936, the mansion features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home features a living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen, a decent dining room, and many others. Among the amenities inside the mansion, it’s the master bedroom that stands out. It features a whopping three walk-in closets and a bathroom with a great bathtub and a glass shower.

But while the amenities inside are already great, Griffin can also enjoy the benefits of his mansion’s backyard. Outside the mansion, Griffin can enjoy a dip in his saltwater pool or a walk in the forest that is filled with a diversity of plants and trees.

These days, Griffin has been signing short-term contracts in the NBA, currently with the Boston Celtics. Although he’s in the declining stage of his NBA career, Griffin still has a net worth of $110 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from NBA paychecks, the six-time All-Star also earns from his acting gigs and endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Blake Griffin’s $5.9 million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.