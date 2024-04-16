On Tuesday, former Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA after 14 years. Griffin's time in the league was revered by many, including Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
Young posted a heartfelt social media reaction to Griffin's big news. Griffin's retirement message echoed his gratitude for his experiences in the NBA. Below are some key excerpts of his letter:
“As I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness,” Griffin said. “I'm thankful for every single moment—not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches.”
Griffin also expressed gratitude for not-so-good moments, such as injuries, losses, “way too many surgeries,” and even the “haters.” Griffin ended with this:
“The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn't change a thing. Last but certainly not least, here comes the obligatory ‘I'm excited for my next chapter' part: just kidding, I'm done.”
Of course, Young did not hold back in a heartfelt response to Griffin's words.
“To the Legend that gave Thousands if not Millions of kids a show every time you hooped!! From HS in OK to the Big Leagues!! Not many of us & I always will appreciate you for the inspiration as a kid…Enjoy retirement Big Bro,” Young posted on X with a series of respect-giving emojis.
Blake Griffin's high-flying dunks and electric interior play inspired Trae Young and countless fans across the world. While his professional basketball journey is ending, his impact will continue. With the 2024 NBA Playoffs on the rise, perhaps Griffin can supply Young and the Hawks with some newfound motivation.
Trae Young and the Hawks look for newfound motivation ahead of the postseason
Atlanta finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 35-46, which placed them 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. As a result, the team earned the last spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hawks will face the Chicago Bulls for a chance to secure the eighth and final playoff seed.
The year may not have gone how Atlanta hoped, but they have the tools to succeed and advance. Trae Young enters the postseason after a respectable year of production. The 25-year-old averaged 25.7 points, 10.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and shot 37.8% on three-pointers.
Atlanta needs Young's scoring and playmaking ability if they want to advance. Nevertheless, the Hawks have plenty of help.
Dejounte Murray could be the team's X factor. Murray was heavily mentioned in trade rumors during the regular season, but his play has helped his case to stay on the team. The former All-Star averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. He looks to give the Hawks a big boost with his two-way abilities.
Of course, Atlanta also needs help from their role players, which include Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, and Bruno Fernando.
It will be interesting to see how the Hawks fare against the fiery Chicago team. Can Trae Young's squad finally get over the hump?