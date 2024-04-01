Odell Beckham Jr.'s car collection is incredible. Beckham has been at the center of controversy on numerous occasions. However, no one can deny that Beckham is also one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today.
He was an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner, a three-time Pro Bowl player, and a two-time All-Pro selection. OBJ also played an instrumental role in helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.
Given OBJ's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Let's look at Odell Beckham Jr.'s incredible $2.4 million car collection, with photos.
Given that OBJ is one of the best wide receivers of the game, it isn't surprising that he's also highly paid to star in the NFL. According to Celebrity Net Worth, OBJ has a net worth of around $40 million.
In 2023, the Super Bowl champion was signed by the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract, worth $15 million. However, the Ravens released him following the season, and he is currently a free agent.
With plenty of money to spend, it isn't surprising that OBJ opted to splurge on a few cars. According to sources, Odell Beckham Jr.'s car collection is composed of luxurious sports cars and premium SUVs.
8. 2014 Mercedes-AMG CLS 63
Although it's the cheapest car in OBJ's garage, it's considered to be a dream car for many. Priced at $107,000, the 2014 Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 is a premium sports car that doesn't fall short in terms of performance and design.
Equipped with a 5.5-liter Twin-turbo V8 engine, the 2014 Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 can produce 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It also can reach a top speed of 155 mph. Furthermore, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.
7. 2021 Lamborghini Urus
While not considered cheap by many, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus is the second cheapest car in OBJ's car collection at $222,000. The coveted SUV is an icon of luxury that's hard to beat.
Designed with futuristic features, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter Twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it has no problems in going as fast as 190 mph.
6. 2016 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder
Having a Lamborghini is only a dream for many. However, OBJ currently has two Lamborghinis in his garage, the second of which is a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.
Sold in the market for $268,000, the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is capable of standing out on the streets the same way OBJ makes his presence felt on the field thanks to its elite performance and vibrant colors.
Designed with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine and a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, OBJ should comfortably drive his way to 201 mph. He should also be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds with ease.
5. 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith
Another coveted vehicle in Odell Beckham Jr.'s car collection is the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is retailed for $315,700. Designed for city driving along with sporty features, it's easy to see why it's one of the most highly sought-after vehicles in the market.
It's powered by a 6.6-liter Twin-turbo V12 engine, which allows it to produce 624 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, the 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith can also reach a maximum speed of 155 mph.
4. 2016 Mercedes-AMG GTS
Next up on this list is another Mercedes. This time it's the 2016 Mercedes-AMG GTS at $319,125. The 2016 Mercedes-AMG GTS is built with a lightweight aluminum body, positively affecting its overall performance.
Moreover, powered by a 4.0-liter Twin-turbo V8 engine, it produces 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The 2016 Mercedes-AMG GTS can also peak at 193 mph.
3. 2012 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
The Ferrari is a world-class sports car that's nearly in everyone's favorite list of cars. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Super Bowl champion has one in his garage in the form of the $319,999 2012 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.
The 2012 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta boasts of power, thanks to its 6.3-liter NA V12 engine. With a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line sports car can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds. It also can go as fast as 211 mph.
2. 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Based on OBJ's collection, it seems like the Super Bowl champion is a huge fan of sports cars. However, he does acknowledge the practicality of SUVs, which is why he has three in his garage, the second of which is a 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Valued at $327,000, the SUV should provide OBJ the utmost comfort for his city drives thanks to its luxurious interior. In addition to this, while having a cozy interior, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan doesn't compromise on performance. It produces 571 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque thanks to its Twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine.
1. 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Priced at $479,995, the 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is easily the most expensive car in OBJ's collection.
Thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe can go as fast as 148 mph thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, with a 6.75-liter V12 engine, the luxurious SUV can also produce 453 horsepower.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Odell Beckham Jr.'s incredible $2.4 million car collection.