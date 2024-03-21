The Miami Dolphins have become one of the most fun and star-studded teams to watch over the course of Head Coach Mike McDaniel's tenure with the team. Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most explosive and productive quarterbacks in the National Football League and his receiving corps led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is one of the best in football.
The Dolphins have been incredibly active in free agency so far, signing 21 players and resulting in several surprising grades by media analysts.
Now, the Dolphins are reportedly eyeing one of the most exciting personalities and outside receivers out there in Odell Beckham, Jr., who played with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens last season.
Dolphins' Interest in Beckham, Jr. Rumored
Beckham, Jr. is a “player the Dolphins really like” according to Barry Jackson, a 35-year veteran reporter from The Miami Herald.
Per team source, Dolphins are interested in three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He's a player they really like. https://t.co/eKLONyGK1c
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 20, 2024
Beckham, Jr. compiled 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged over 16 yards per catch once again showing that he is one of the most explosive receivers in the game when he has the opportunity to show off his skills.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham, Jr. is seen as being on the downside of his career, but he would add a much-needed veteran presence to a Dolphins team that has been on the precipice of playoff success but fallen short in recent years.
Last season, he started six regular season games, playing in 13 of them. He's an unrestricted free agent who would likely wouldn't command a high salary in free agency, although it is anyone's guess as to whether Beckham, Jr. would have interest in the Dolphins.
He's expected to visit the Dolphins on Thursday according to a late breaking Wednesday report.
Odell Beckham, Jr. is scheduled to visit the #Dolphins Thursday, a team source confirms. (@JosinaAnderson first.) pic.twitter.com/8bbNGy3SjK
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2024
Dolphins Lineman Returns on One-Year Deal
Veteran offensive lineman and Tua Tagovailoa protector Isaiah Wynn agreed to a one-year deal with Miami earlier this week according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter.
Wynn spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots before heading to Miami in 2023. His first season with the ‘Fins included appearances in seven games and on 90 percent of all eligible snaps. He played on 18 percent of the Dolphins' special teams snaps and is hoping to return to full strength this season after a quad injury in 2023.
The Dolphins ranked third in the league in scoring last season and third in total yards. Their offense put up 27.9 points and nearly 400 total yards per game, and Wynn could be a big part of the team replicating its success in 2024.
Dolphins, Receiver Reunite
Coach McDaniel's team also signed receiver Braxton Berrios to a one-year, $3 million deal. Berrios' agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey confirmed the deal.
Berrios has 27 catches for nearly 250 yards and a touchdown last season with the Dolphins even while playing alongside target-hungry teammates Hill and Waddle. The Dolphins' receiving corps should be one of the best in the league next season with the veteran Berrios returning, and now fans are wondering if Beckham, Jr. could be next.
Miami should be must-see TV again next season and a contender for the AFC crown whether Beckham, Jr. becomes a Dolphin or not.