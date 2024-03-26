Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are no longer together after six months of dating. Rumors circulated about a budding romance between the reality star and NFL player back in September. However, the Daily Mail has learned that the two are no longer dating.
“They're not seeing each other anymore right now,” a source told the publication of the former couple.
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Previous Plans For The Future
Prior to the breakup, Odell allegedly was looking to sign with the Los Angeles Rams (who he used to play for in 2021) to be closer to Kim, a source told the Daily Mail previously.
“Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to LA to be closer to Kim. He loved his time with Baltimore and may sign with them again, but he has many more options and he is now going to use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life,” a source said at the time.
“Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom and he can do his thing,” the insider added.
However, the two were not planning to walk down the aisle anytime soon.
“There is no wedding bells to consider, it is just fun and physical right now. He would love to be closer to Kim as he sees a future with her,” the source said.
They added that since his contract with the Ravens is over, the Chiefs are another option meaning Kim and Taylor Swift would be rooting for the same team since the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce is currently the star tight end on the team.
“Odell might sign with the Chiefs, and we all know what that would mean. Kim and Taylor in the same building – talk about fireworks,” the source concluded nodding at Taylor and Kim's history.
Kim Kardashian Gets Backlash After Saying She Wants A Baby With Odell Beckham Jr. Because Of “Genetics”
The split follows the SKIMS founder was under fire last week due to her alleged comments about having a baby with Odell, who was her boyfriend at the time.
“Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship, and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him,” an insider told Life & Style!
“She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”
Kim has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from her former marriage to Kanye West.
Odell shares a son, Zydn, with his ex-girlfriend, Lauryn Wood.