Chick-fil-A released a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement. They’re committing themselves to the people that make up the company and the customers that patronize their restaurant. However, this statement has drawn mixed reactions from Twitter, citing their political beliefs.

The statement restated their dedication to the people. Erick McReynolds, the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion said: “[Our] restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well… We are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business.”

The company continued to talk about how amazing they are, and how they ensure equal access: “We intentionally promote equal opportunity through our processes and practices. We strive to provide personalized development and eliminate barriers to opportunities so all can thrive.” And they value differences: “Our similarities and differences strengthen us as we unite around something bigger than ourselves. We seek to understand and honor our unique experiences and perspectives.” And of course, they strive to create a culture of belonging.

This has drawn mixed reactions from Twitter users. Conservatives have announced they’ll boycott the business for being inclusive. However, LGBTQ folks did it first as the company has been known to donate to LGBTQ hate groups. One user said just that: “They’re really going to go after Chick-Fil-A because they support diversity. As someone who hasn’t eaten there in years due to donating to anti-LGBTQ hate groups, this is going to be hilarious to watch.”

Many people are against the new dedication because it’s “woke.” Another person responded: “I really need someone to explain to me what is so bad about diversity, equity, and inclusion. Seriously. If you’re against DEI, why? Are you going to boycott Chick-fil-A now?”