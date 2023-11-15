Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A donates $500,000 to Morris Brown College as apart of their diverse leadership program partnership.

A Chick-fil-A in Atalanta, Georgia is donating $500,000 to Morris Brown College to help grow the next generation of diverse leaders per a report by local affiliate WSB-TV. The fast-food chain partnered with the college back in 2021 with an initial $500,00 donation and is now matching that donation.

The donation will allow the continuation of a leadership development initiative set up by the college. Students will be selected to participate in the program that will provide them with the tools and skills necessary to flourish in the hospitality and organizational leadership industry.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chick-fil-A, a tenured leader in the restaurant industry. I look forward to Morris Brown being a direct pipeline of diverse leaders within the career fields of hospitality and organizational leadership for organizations like Chick-fil-A. My goal is for Morris Brown to become one of the top institutions in the country for Black and Brown people to learn how to own, operate, lead, and manage restaurants and hotels,” Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, said.

According to Carol Waddy, director of Community Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A Inc., the program will allow students the opportunity to gain industry experience and exposure to concepts and practices from corporate leaders who are successful in those areas.

“Our goal is to give students access to opportunities and tools that will help them advance their skills, network, and prepare for success in their college journey, business, and life,” said Waddy.

Morris Brown College is continuing to grow and elevate. The college welcomed its largest class in 20 years this past August. In 2002, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools revoked Morris Brown’s accreditation after it was discovered that the president and financial aid director were mishandling funds, enrollment had dropped as low as 35 students. But the school never closed.

Earlier this year Morris Brown received a $3 million grant from the federal government for academic programs and building rehabilitation, the largest grant in decades. Minority-owned global investment management firm, CGI Merchant Group, donated $30 million to create a 150-key upscale hotel and hospitality management training complex. Morris Brown‘s comeback is nothing short of amazing.