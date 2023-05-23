Candance Cameron Bure finds herself in the middle of another meaty controversy. But this one’s also greasy, highly caloric and loaded with hormones and processed chemicals. In case it’s not obvious yet, it’s dealing with fast food — and claims Candace Cameron Bure made recently on the internet that she hasn’t eaten it in two decades.

Captured by Buzzfeed in her Instagram story recently, Cameron Bure said — with the exception of West Coast burger chain In-N-Out — she hasn’t eaten fast food for the past 20 years. Her caption reads, “Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at.” She continued, “Am I going to find out? No.” She also added, “I don’t regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise.”

That’s all well and good, but when you say something with such conviction online, you better make sure there aren’t also pics out there appearing to reflect the exact opposite of your declaratory decree. That’s what happened when social media users were quick to discover a photo from 2012 showing Cameron Bure holding a cup from Chick-fil-A while her son eats some fries. The picture led to many accusations online that Cameron Bure is lying about her boycott of fast food restaurants.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, in a statement to Insider, Candace Cameron Bure’s rep had another explanation for the suspect pics: “Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself,” said the spokesperson, saying that the accusations of Candace lying are “ridiculous.” Additionally, the rep pointed out that “Candace is only holding a cup.”

Well that seems like a perfectly fair explanation (although who amongst us really remembers what we ordered from a fast food restaurant 11 years ago?!) Perhaps social media was a little quick to pin another controversy on Candace Cameron Bure. Her “traditional marriage” comments about the types of couples that would be featured in her new Great American Family Christmas movies were bad enough. There’s no need to supersize it.