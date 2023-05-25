Target has been targeted by hate groups and individuals for displaying Pride Month merchandise. Some people have even gone as far as threatening Target team members. So the big box company shared in a statement that, for the safety of their team, they’re removing some LGBTQ merchandise.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.

Certain customers have knocked down displays, threatened team members, and posted angry videos from inside the stores. They didn’t specify which merchandise they’d be removing, but it’s assumed a certain swimsuit will be. Most of the transphobic attention was directed towards tuck friendly women’s swimwear.

The tuck friendly swimwear allows allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. However, many misleading videos claimed that Target was selling the swimwear in children’ sizes. Other occult and satanic themed clothing have also received backlash.

In some Southern stores, Target moved their Pride displays to the back of the stores. The company received complaints from LGBTQ groups for caving to the demands of hate groups and individuals.

According to AP News, this comes on the tail of Queer legal suppression across the US. The efforts are directed towards gender-affirming health care and education for trans youth. “There are close to 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have gone before state legislatures since the start of this year, an unprecedented number.”