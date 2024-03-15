Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason following their win in Super Bowl 58 vs the San Francisco 49ers last month in Las Vegas. Although some may expect a team coming off of a championship victory to keep it a little bit low-key in the offseason, the Chiefs are evidently taking the opposite approach, as Mahomes recently restructured his contract to allow the team to spend as much money as possible this free agency period.
Throughout much of the 2023 season until the offense heated up just in time for the playoffs, the Chiefs' calling card was its defense, led by Chris Jones, who recently signed a long-term extension with the franchise. Now, the Chiefs are bringing back another tenured defender on a brand new deal, as it was recently announced that defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will be coming back to the team, per SportsTrust Advisors on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Derrick Nnadi has spent all seven seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs and started all 17 games for the team last year, helping keep the team afloat as its offense surprisingly struggled to find its rhythm much later into the year.
With the defense now fully intact for the future and Mahomes still clearly the best player in the world (if not the best player to ever pick up a football), the Chiefs can now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, which is set to take place in late April.