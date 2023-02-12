Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce made it clear which team he’ll be rooting for in Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

On Twitter, Pierce asked his followers who is willing to take a bet with him for the game. He said he is picking Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win, and he sure looks confident about his choice–so much so that he declared a $5,000 minimum bet.

I got Chiefs if anybody wanna bet — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 12, 2023

5k min — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 12, 2023

For what it’s worth, the Chiefs are slight underdogs in the contest. After all, the Eagles are a really well-balanced team that has proven throughout the 2022 campaign that they are the best team in the NFL. Jalen Hurts had a phenomenal MVP-caliber season as well, making Philly a threat in then air and on the ground.

Paul Pierce definitely has a good reason for choosing the Chiefs, though. Kansas City has been to the Super Bowl and has done it with Mahomes, while Hurts is making his first appearance on the big stage. Perhaps the NBA legend sees that as a big advantage for Kansas City.

Maybe Pierce can make a bet with his fellow NBA icon Charles Barkley? Sir Chuck mentioned on Saturday that he’s taking the Eagles to beat the Chiefs and lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night. Barkley even said he’s putting $100,000 on Philly to win. That’s exactly the kind of bet Pierce is looking for!