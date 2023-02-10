Super Bowl 57 is just days away as Glendale, Arizona is the home of the greatest sporting event on earth this year. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series for the final time with a Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 prediction and pick.

Nobody predicted the Chiefs to be in this spot. After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, it seemed as if the Chiefs would lose a step. Instead, they brought in a core of receivers and Patrick Mahomes did his thing once again by winning the league MVP for the second time in his young career. Kansas City finished (14-3) and won the AFC West Division once again as they have dominated the division ever since Mahomes’ career started.

The Eagles were arguably the top team in the NFL this season. They also ended with a (14-3) record and won the NFC East Divison, which happened to be a tough one for once. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants showed up this year, and the Washington Commanders were no joke either, so this division could be the most competitive next year as well. The Eagles are looking to get back on top of the football world.

Here are the Chiefs-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Chiefs-Eagles Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +1.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How To Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox App, NFL+

Time: 6:30 ET/3:30 PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs will enter the game as underdogs for the first time in quite some time. They have been able to find a way to win all year and they always play their best in the biggest moments. Mahomes is dealing with an ankle sprain but as he showed in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, there is nothing that will stop him. If Mahomes and the offensive line do a solid job of not letting the Eagles’ defensive front disrupt them, then the Chiefs’ offense should explode. I expect the Chiefs to score a minimum of 2-3 touchdowns against the Eagles and it could easily be more.

Travis Kelce is someone who desperately needs to have a big game. Philadelphia may double-team him early in the contest and force Mahomes to find a new target. However, Kelce has proven time and time again that he can still get open no matter how elite the defense is. If Mahomes and Kelce can connect for a touchdown or at least have 8+ competitions, then there is no doubt that the Chiefs can control this game offensively. KC needs to keep their foot on the gas pedal all game long because they know they have the better offense. Philadelphia will have a hard time keeping up if Andy Reid and the Chiefs have a great game plan.

The Chiefs’ defense is where things could cost them. The Eagles have an elite run game and the offensive line is a major reason for it. Chris Jones needs to make his presence known early on so they force the Eagles out of their specialized run-game. The good news for KC is that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was limited in practice Thursday so that is a step in the right direction for him to play Sunday. He will be needed to defend A.J. Brown and Devonte Smith.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Much like Andy Reid on the other side of the field, Nick Sirianni has done wonders for this franchise. He did not win NFL Coach of the Year, as his divisional foe Brian Daboll won it with his excellent year with the Giants. However, Sirianni has proven to be one of the best head coaches in the game. He has an elite offensive mind and he has been involved in a ton of great offenses in his short coaching career. I expect him to once again have a solid game plan against Reid and the Chiefs. We might see the entire playbook utilized which all lead to the Eagles’ “top-dog” Jalen Hurts.

Hurts might put the world on notice on Sunday. If he goes out there and balls out (which all signs lean toward) and takes down the MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, then Hurts will establish himself as one of the best young-QBs in the league. The NFL is in great hands with the future of this league and Hurts and Mahomes will be at the center of it for a long time. The Eagles know that the Chiefs aren’t as competitive on the defensive side, so expect the Eagles to steamroll them early on.

Philadelphia produced one of the best defenses in the NFL this season and they just took down what many thought had the best defense in the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago. It’s been said that defense wins championships and if that is the case, then the Eagles have the advantage. They must not let Kelce and Mahomes connect time and time again or else that could cost them.

Final Chiefs-Eagles Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game and it will likely come down to the final possession late in the 4th quarter. Whoever has the ball late should find a way to win. With that said, I like the Eagles to cover this spread and win Super Bowl 57 with a late score. Jalen Hurts will show the world what he is all about.

Final Chiefs-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -1.5 (-110); Over 50.5 (-115)