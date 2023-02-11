Charles Barkley thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, and he’s ready to put his money on it.

The NBA icon revealed as much in his recent appearance on The Steam Room, sharing his support for the Eagles while also detailing his plans for the Super Bowl. Chuck said he thinks he’s pulling an all-nighter after the Super Bowl–maybe because he expects to celebrate his win?

“I’ll probably bet $100,000 on the game. Go Eagles,” Barkley exclaimed. “E. A. G. L. E. S. Eagles!”

Charles Barkley definitely looks like he’s all-in on the Eagles, though some Philly fans might not be too happy about that. After all, Sir Chuck doesn’t really have a good track record when it comes to his predictions. Never forget about his “guarantees.” While Barkley didn’t say his signature “Gua-ran-tee” catchphrase, his support for Philly might really worry some.

All jokes aside, there’s a reason why Barkley is so confident about the Eagles. They finished the regular season atop the NFC, and they are one of the most well-balanced teams in the NFL since they can get it done on both rushing and passing along with an elite defense that makes it hard for any team to score. Just look at what happened with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

The wait won’t be long until we see if Barkley made the right bet. The Eagles play the Chiefs on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, with the Jalen Hurts-led side considered as slight favorites over Patrick Mahomes and co.