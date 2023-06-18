The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off winning their second Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes era when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. So unsurprisingly, the Chiefs are once again going to be one of the favorites to win it all this season, as they enter the 2023 campaign looking to be every bit the powerhouse team that have become over the past few years.

Of course, it's worth noting that the Chiefs have experienced some changes up and down their roster, as they lost some key pieces in free agency over the offseason. In an effort to overcome that, Kansas City put in work during the 2023 NFL Draft, and picked up some players they are hoping will be able to make an immediate impact this season.

On one hand, the Chiefs will be relying on their rookies to produce in 2023. But on the other hand, there are a few veterans who will be looking over their shoulders with this new crop of playmakers joining their team. So with that in mind, let's take a look at two Chiefs veterans who could end up getting their roles pushed by rookies in the 2023 season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been known as a secondary wide receiver who is a big play threat throughout the first five seasons of his NFL career. But in the blink of an eye, he's somehow become the Chiefs most consistent wide receiver option. With JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving in free agency, and no one really being brought in to replace him, Valdes-Scantling is at the top of the group currently.

Valdes-Scantling had a solid debut season with the Chiefs (42 REC, 687 YDS, 2 TD) but he's going to have a lot of pressure on him to succeed in his new role in 2023. Not only will Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore be pushing him, but 2023 second-round draft pick Rashee Rice could end up stealing snaps away from Valdes-Scantling as well.

Not only has Valdes-Scantling been inconsistent throughout his career, but Rice produced like a number one receiver (96 REC, 1355 YDS, 10 TD) during his final season at Southern Methodist University. Given the weak wide receiver depth chart the Chiefs feature, Rice will get every opportunity to produce as a rookie, and if he shows out, Valdes-Scantling could be the guy losing snaps.

1. Charles Omenihu

The Chiefs only recently signed Charles Omenihu in free agency, and while he seems set to be a starter on the defensive line for KC, his role with the team may already be in jeopardy. If Omenihu doesn't produce out of the gate, he could end up losing his job to the team's 2023 first-round pick in Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Omenihu is a solid defensive end who is primarily a pass rush specialist, as he racked up 4.5 sacks last season as part of the San Francisco 49ers deadly defense. With Frank Clark departing in free agency, Omenihu was brought in as a cost-effective replacement, and while a lot can happen between now and the start of the season, he's currently penciled in to be a starter on their defensive line.

While Omenihu may have the inside track to starting, Anudike-Uzomah is going to have a good shot to compete for snaps right out of the gate. After racking up 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season with Kansas State, it's clear Anudike-Uzomah can be a three-down player unlike Omenihu, and if he puts together a strong body of work in training camp, Omenihu's starting job may disappear before he even gets a chance to take the field.