The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. They have a talented roster that has the potential to compete for a championship. However, as the team prepares for the 2023-24 NBA season, there is one player who may be in danger of losing his starting job during training camp. In this article, we will take a look at the Clippers' performance in the 2022-23 NBA season, discuss the player in question, and analyze why he may be at risk of losing his starting position.

Los Angeles Clippers in the 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season marked a commendable effort by the Los Angeles Clippers as they forged their path in a highly competitive Western Conference. Finishing the regular season with a respectable record of 44 wins and 38 losses, they secured the fifth seed in the conference, setting the stage for a thrilling postseason run. Spearheaded by the indomitable duo of superstar Kawhi Leonard and the ever-reliable All-Star forward Paul George, the Clippers proved to be a formidable force on the court.

At the heart of the Clippers' regular-season success was their strong defense, which stood as one of the league's most dangerous. They allowed just 113.6 points per game, which was good for 13th overall.

However, the Clippers' journey was not without its challenges, and their offense emerged as an area of concern. Scoring an average of 113.7 points per game, they found themselves ranked 18th in the league. This vulnerability underscored the need for adjustments and improvements on the offensive end, especially in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.

Sure, the combination of Leonard's finesse and George's scoring prowess made them a formidable tandem. They were also ably supported by a well-rounded supporting cast that could light up the scoreboard. This included Norman Powell and by the latter part of the season, Russell Westbrook. However, recall that Leonard and George combined for just 108 games last season. Their availability and presence on the floor were major issues.

Despite their regular-season achievements, the Clippers' playoff campaign ultimately fell short of their lofty aspirations. In a hard-fought battle in the first round, they were thwarted by the Phoenix Suns in just five games. This exit provided a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of playoff basketball and catalyzed the Clippers to reassess and recalibrate their strategies for the upcoming season.

Now let's look at one Los Angeles Clippers player in danger of losing his starting job in the 2023-24 NBA training camp.

As the 2023-24 NBA training camp approaches, the spotlight falls on Croatian big man Ivica Zubac. He is the incumbent starting center for the Los Angeles Clippers. Zubac, who has been with the team for the past five seasons, now finds himself facing mounting uncertainty. The catalyst for this uncertainty is the entry of Mason Plumlee and the presence of Robert Covington. Plumlee joined the Clippers late last season and though his numbers weren't eye-popping, he occasionally provided a bit more stability than Zubac in the middle.

Ivica Zubac is available for trade, per @JakeLFischer “Los Angeles has also made starting center Ivica Zubac available in trade talks, sources said, with an idea of retaining veteran big man Mason Plumlee in his stead. The Clippers are expected to show resistance in including… pic.twitter.com/0DH4Hly2Fl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 30, 2023

Why Zubac May Lose His Starting Position

The prospect of Zubac relinquishing his starting position is underscored by several compelling factors. To begin with, Plumlee's defensive versatility surpasses that of Zubac. Plumlee can switch onto opposing wings a bit more effectively than Zubac. He can also better defend the perimeter—a skill that has become increasingly indispensable in today's NBA, where pick-and-roll and perimeter-oriented offenses reign supreme.

Additionally, Plumlee's wider offensive skill set presents a significant advantage. He can read the floor a bit better and is a better passer than Zubac. He is also less turnover-prone and has better shooting splits from the floor and the line.

Plumlee's experience is also key here. He has played for six NBA teams and has been to the postseason numerous times. Zubac has played 28 playoff games, while Plumlee more than doubles that at 65.

For his part, Robert Covington gives the Clippers the kind of small-ball center who can easily match up with more versatile opponents. Covington can also hit the three and rotate more quickly against opposing shooters. These give him an edge over both Zubac and Plumlee.

In summary, Ivica Zubac's status as the Clippers' starting center appears increasingly precarious due to the presence of both Mason Plumlee and Robert Covington. Plumlee's versatile defense, offensive skill set, and experience represent compelling reasons for the team to consider a changing of the guard in their frontcourt lineup during the upcoming NBA season. Ditto with Covington. Also, don't forget that Zubac might not even be on the Clippers' roster when the season begins as he's on the trading block.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Clippers are a talented team with high expectations for the 2023-24 NBA season. However, there is one player who may be in danger of losing his starting job. Ivica Zubac may be at risk of losing his position to seasoned center Mason Plumlee or 3-and-D guy Robert Covington. Yes, Zubac has been a solid contributor for the Clippers. That said, either Plumlee or Covington could provide more versatility at the center position. It will be interesting to see how the Clippers handle this situation during training camp and the upcoming season.