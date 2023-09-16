The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping that superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are able to make it through the 2023-24 season injury-free. Both Leonard and George have dealt with various injuries during their tenures that have kept the Clippers short of their ultimate goal of a championship.

However, the duo got an optimistic update from Chiney Ogwumike on ESPN's NBA Today.

“There is optimism around how [Kawhi Leonard and Paul George] look in their workouts,” said Ogwumike. “…And also, I hear a lot of great energy from Paul George… it just feels like there's this quiet confidence that he has of going into this season.”

The Clippers could certainly use some good news regarding their star tandem, who both joined the franchise in the summer of 2019, setting expectations for the franchise higher than ever.

However, a combination of injuries and playoff meltdowns have kept Kawhi Leonard and Paul George well short of their goal in Los Angeles. The most notable playoff collapse was a blown 3-1 lead in 2020 against the Denver Nuggets in the duo's first year together. Since then, various injuries have been the Clippers' kiss of death. In 2023, George missed the Clippers' first round series against the Phoenix Suns with a leg injury, while Leonard was unable to continue after the first two games.

With both players now well into their 30s and with the NBA now cracking down on teams resting two star players at the same time, the Clippers will certainly hope that both Leonard and George are in peak physical condition heading into 2023-24.