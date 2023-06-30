Coming off of another postseason collapse, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to make some changes this offseason. One of them could be a major trade for James Harden. But with or without Harden, the Clippers are considering trading a current member of the team's core.

Los Angeles has made Ivica Zubac available in trade conversations, via Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. If traded, the Clippers would look to retain Mason Plumlee to fill Zubac's role.

While Harden opted in to his contract, he did so to pursue a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers. Immediately after his decision was announced, the Clippers were named as a potential landing spot. A big three of Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would strike fear amongst NBA opponents. However, Harden costs a lot of money and Los Angeles would need to cut corners in certain areas of their roster.

Ivica Zubac has been a crucial part of the Clippers' success since joining the team in the 2018-2019 season. Over his five seasons with Los Angeles, Zubac has averaged 9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and one block per game.

However, while Zubac might be great at defending the paint, the Clippers have hit a brick wall as an organization. Los Angeles has made the playoffs four of the last five years. Still, they've reached the Western Conference Finals just once. There, they lost in six games to the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers might look to completely revamp their roster as they look to add more firepower for a deeper playoff run. In that situation, Zubac could see himself get traded for James Harden or another immediate difference maker.