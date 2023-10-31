NBA legend Vince Carter is still not convinced that the Los Angeles Clippers improved with the James Harden trade. After all, the Clips are off to a good start to the season, winning two of their first three games and only losing narrowly to the Utah Jazz.

Of course Carter is not saying it's a bad move for the Clippers. However, he wants to see how Ty Lue and the franchise adjust to the change they made, especially since he's of the belief that Harden won't be coming off the bench for them. Russell Westbrook has started for the LA franchise at point guard in the three games they have played so far.

“It's in no way Harden comes off the bench, but Russ [Russell Westbrook] has been playing great basketball and that's what you want. I mean, why rock the boat when you don't have to? I thought the Clippers were playing great basketball. … So I'm interested to see who goes to the bench. And do you want to start those four [Westbrook, Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George]?” Carter explained, via Run It Back.

“When you are talking about keeping guys as healthy as possible, one of those guys have to play the 4, or one of those guys have to guard the bigger guys, take a little of a beating, banging with the big guys. I mean, yes, I get it, small ball exists and it's a big thing, but I'm trying to keep those guys happy and healthy. That's my concern this year for the Clippers.”

What Vince Carter said certainly makes sense. If the Clippers opt to start their new Big 4 together, Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will have to play at forward and guard bigger players most of the time. Then there is the question on what Russell Westbrook's role will be with James Harden now in the fold.

Not to mention that the Clips lost significant depth when they gave away Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and Marcus Morris in the Harden deal. While they did get PJ Tucker as well, there will be plenty of adjustments for LA while still attempting to win games.

It will be interesting to see how Lue and the Clippers handle their new roster. They certainly have massive potential, but it will depend whether or not everyone will buy in to their new roles.