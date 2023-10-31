The Los Angeles Clippers have made a big splash in the NBA this season by acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade. The Clippers are hoping that Harden can help them win their first NBA championship in franchise history. However, with the addition of Harden, the Clippers still have some holes to fill in their roster. In this article, we will discuss the next trade that the Clippers must make to become a true championship contender.

Los Angeles Clippers 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

The Clippers' 2023-24 NBA season has just begun, and they have played only three games so far. They've beaten the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs while losing to the Utah Jazz. The Clippers' regular season schedule was released in August 2023, and they opened the season on October 25th at home against the Blazers. Los Angeles' schedule appears to be more evenly spaced this season, with 53 games before the All-Star break and 29 after, which should give the team more time to rest and recover.

The Clippers are the oldest team in the league, and their core players are all over the age of 32. They are entering the season with a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, along with a third All-Star in Russell Westbrook. On paper, this is arguably one of the deepest teams in the league with a handful of big names. Whether that star power can translate to actual wins, however, is another thing altogether.

Keep in mind as well that the team's performance in the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament will determine whether some of their scheduled games will be played as part of the knockout round or filled against two opponents who also failed to advance out of group play. The Clippers' fans are hoping that their team can get it right this season and win a championship before their championship window closes.

Here we will look at the next trade that the Los Angeles Clippers must do after they successfully acquired James Harden.

The Harden Trade

The Clippers acquired Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, and Robert Covington, as well as KJ Martin, multiple draft picks, and a pick swap. Harden is a former league MVP and 10-time All-Star who averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists last season for Philadelphia. He is one of the best scorers in NBA history and will provide the Clippers with another elite offensive weapon. It would be a dream to see him reunite with former OKC teammate Westbrook along with All-Stars George and Leonard. Of course, chemistry and health will be big issues for these seasoned veterans. In addition, the trade still leaves the Clippers with some holes to fill in their roster.

Next Trade

The Clippers' next trade should be to acquire a reliable center that can defend the paint, rebound the ball, and score more efficiently. While the Clippers have some solid options at the center position, including Ivica Zubac and Mason Plumlee, they lack a true defensive anchor in the middle. A player like Clint Capela or Rudy Gobert would be an ideal fit for the Clippers. They would provide the team with a borderline dominant presence in the paint. The Clippers could also target a player like Deandre Ayton, who is a solid rebounder and defender.

Clint Capela

Capela is a talented center who would be a great addition to the Clippers' roster. He is a strong rebounder and shot-blocker, and he would provide the team with a much-needed defensive presence in the paint. Capela is also a solid scorer, and he would be able to contribute on the offensive end of the court as well. He averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game last season.

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton tonight: 10 Points

23 Rebounds

2 Assists

2 Blocks

1 Steal

55% FG pic.twitter.com/SB275pqSGU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 31, 2023

Ayton is another center who would be a good fit for the Clippers. He is a skilled rebounder and shot-blocker, and he has the ability to score from most spots on the court. Ayton is also a decent passer who can create scoring opportunities for his teammates. It may be tricky trying to pry him from his new team (Blazers), but anything can happen, eh? He averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds last season.

Rudy Gobert

Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, and he would be a huge asset to the Clippers. He is a dominant shot-blocker and rebounder, and he would be able to shut down opposing teams' offenses. Gobert is also a solid scorer, and he would be able to contribute on the offensive end of the court as well. He does come with a very fat contract, but someone who put up 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last year could be worth it.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Clippers have made a big move by acquiring James Harden, but they still have some work to do to strengthen their stock as true championship contenders. The team needs to acquire a reliable center that can defend the paint, rebound the ball, and be a better scoring threat. If they can make this move, the Clippers will have a well-rounded roster that can compete with any team in the NBA. The potential trade targets listed above would all be good fits for the Clippers and would help them take the next step toward winning a championship.