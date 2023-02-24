The Florida State Seminoles will travel to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a weekend college baseball matchup at Lupton Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Florida State-TCU prediction and pick.

Florida State has opened the season undefeated, going 4-0, including a convincing opening weekend sweep of James Madison. The Seminoles have averaged over 10 runs in their games. Head coach Link Jarrett is in his first season at the helm of his alma mater.

TCU has gone 3-1 this season, with their only loss coming in extra-innings against a talented Missouri team. The Horned Frogs began their season with wins over ranked opponents Vanderbilt and Arkansas, neither of which was close. Former big leaguer Kirk Saarloos won 38 games in his first season as a head coach last year.

Here are the Florida State-TCU NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Florida State-TCU Odds

Florida State Seminoles: +1.5 (-155)

TCU Horned Frogs: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Florida State vs. TCU

TV: BIG12 Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Carrion has dominated in the short stretch to open the season, slashing .625/.647/1.000 with a team-leading 10 RBIs and four doubles. Carrion, a junior, is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he hit .280 with two home runs, also leading the team with 11 stolen bases. Freshman Cam Smith, who had a chance to be an early draft pick in 2022, leads the team with two home runs, also adding two doubles. The Seminoles have hit six home runs as a team. DeAmez Ross and Nander De Sedas both have stolen two bases without being caught. De Sedas, who transferred back to Florida State after a season at Missouri, has a bunch of power and was a draft pick out of high school. Florida State has hit an impressive .371 as a team.

Sophomore Jackson Baumeister, who pitched a decent amount as a freshman, will make his second start of the season. Baumeister, a highly-touted recruit who boasts a mid-90s mph fastball, allowed one run in four innings while striking out five in his season debut. The Seminoles have pitched to a 3.25 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Brayden Taylor, who has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of this summer’s draft, has been scorching hot this season, slashing .529/.636/.765 with a home run and a double. Taylor has now hit .327 with 26 home runs in his career, also walking more than he has struck out. Elijah Nunez, who has stolen two bases in addition to hitting .500, provides a different kind of offense to complement Taylor. Nunez ended 2022 in the top 20 nationally with 31 stolen bases, hitting .287. Austin Davis and Luke Boyers have each stolen three bases to lead the team. As a team, TCU’s dominant offense has slashed .357/.478/.503 with three home runs and 12 stolen bases.

Ryan Vanderhei will start for the Horned Frogs, bringing a 5.40 ERA in his five innings of work. Vanderhei is in his first season with the Horned Frogs, transferring in after three up-and-down seasons at Kansas. Vanderhei was drafted out of high school in 2019. TCU’s staff has pitched to a 4.86 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 37 innings.

Final Florida State-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU’s offense is way too much for opponents to handle.

Final Florida State-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -1.5 (+125), over 9.5 (-115)