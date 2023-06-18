The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Virginia Cavaliers in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our TCU Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Virginia.

This is an elimination game at the College World Series, the first one at the tournament. The loser goes home. The winner goes to an elimination game on Tuesday against the loser of the Oral Roberts-Florida winners' bracket game. ORU and Florida play Sunday night, a few hours after this game ends. The winner of that game gets to kick back, rest its pitching staff, and then get two cracks at advancing to the CWS championship round.

This game is the gut-punch game. Both teams suffered gut-punch losses in their first games in Omaha. TCU scored three runs in the eighth to take a 5-2 lead to the ninth against Oral Roberts, but the Frogs' bullpen imploded and allowed four in the ninth to the Golden Eagles. TCU suffered a stinging 6-5 loss.

Virginia lost its first game in a similar manner, taking a 5-3 lead into the ninth and then giving up three runs in a 6-5 loss to Florida. Virginia had been 46-0 this season when leading after eight innings. That record speaks for itself, and it underscores how shocking the loss to Florida was.

Here are the TCU-Virginia College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: TCU-Virginia Odds

TCU: +1.5 (-130)

Virginia: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 11.5 (-114)

Under: 11.5 (-114)

How To Watch TCU vs Virginia

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The Horned Frogs played eight very solid innings against Oral Roberts. Their ninth-inning implosion was improbable. This team has done nearly everything right in the postseason. It has endured only one really bad inning. Unfortunately, that inning came at the worst possible time. This team is still getting a great combination of pitching and hitting when viewed within the context of the past two weeks. One loss will not derail this team. It will come right back with a strong performance on Sunday.

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Virginia lost a 5-4 nail-biter to Duke in Game 1 of the Super Regionals. The Hoos led the game 4-3 heading into the eighth inning but then lost. It was a very tough defeat, almost as difficult as the loss to Florida. How did Virginia respond? It won each of the next two games by 10 runs apiece. This is a tough team which has shown it can fight back and properly handle a brutal defeat. This team's ability to come through in elimination-game situations will be centrally important in this game against TCU.

The Horned Frogs have had a great postseason, but after storming through their regional and the supers, they have finally run into adversity. This might be a blow they won't recover from.

Final TCU-Virginia Prediction & Pick

Virginia's proven ability to handle elimination-game moments — as shown in the Super Regionals against Duke — is the kind of detail one looks for when trying to make a decision on a very fragile sporting event, a one-shot elimination baseball game. We have already seen how utterly unpredictable the College World Series is. Three games were decided by one run. Two games were decided by ninth-inning rallies of three or more runs. Virginia's crunch-time mastery should be decisive against TCU. Take the Hoos.

Final TCU-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -1.5