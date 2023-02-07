The ranked matchups continue on Tuesday’s slate of college basketball, this one in the Big Ten Conference. The No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7) take on the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (16-7). Don’t miss this close contest as both teams try to climb further up the national rankings. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Rutgers-Indiana prediction and pick.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been the surprise story of the Big Ten Conference this year. They’ve gone 8-4 against conference opponents and now sit solely in second place behind leading Purdue. They earned their signature win of the season by handing Purdue it’s first loss and have been able to put away tough teams in one of the country’s most talented conferences. Adding a win over the ranked Hoosiers would be another massive confidence boost for the reeling Scarlet Knights.

The Indiana Hoosiers have really picked up their play as this season has gone on. After a string of bad losses in the middle of the season, the Hoosiers have won six of their last seven games. As Rutgers did early in the season, Indiana was able to topple Purdue in an electric performance their last time out. The Hoosiers played inspired basketball against their in-state rival and were able to hand the unanimous No. 1 their second loss. They’ll be playing their best ball of the season as they host the Scarlet Knights.

Here are the Rutgers-Indiana college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Indiana Odds

Rutgers: +4.5 (-110)

Indiana: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rutgers vs. Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread

Rutgers has been a gritty team that can hang throughout the whole game. They can get hot very quickly and will often go on energetic scoring runs paired with stingy defense. Coach Steve Pikiell has found something in this group of players and is seemingly able to flip a switch in their play when it is needed. The Scarlet Knights play well together and are very unselfish with the ball. They play with high energy and when players like Paul Mulcahy can get hot down the stretch, they’re a danger to anyone in the Big Ten.

Rutgers has been great this year against the spread, going 16-7 overall. They’ve had a bit of struggle on the road at 2-4, indicative of how difficult it is to play in the Big Ten. They’re also 2-4 SU when listed as the underdog which is their position here tonight. In their last six games against Indiana, Rutgers is 6-0 ATS.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread

Indiana plays a great brand of basketball and is a fun team to watch play (when they’re not playing your team). They’re extremely talented and athletic. Much of this is due to the high-flying play of Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Senior Forward plays with a high NBA-caliber motor and can often boost the play of his team with just one exciting block or dunk. The Hoosiers are certainly inspired by his play as they’ve been known to put together scoring runs in a hurry. They’ll have a huge advantage at home here with the fans still elated by a win over the No. 1 team in the nation.

Indiana is 12-1 at home this season and 15-2 overall when listed as the favorite. They’ve also done a good job covering at home at 9-4 ATS. Their recent game totals have been flying over and since they’re winning, the Hoosiers will favors a high-paced scoring affair. Look for Indiana to get out into transition early and try to outrun a Rutgers team on a long road trip.

Final Rutgers-Indiana Prediction & Pick

The Hoosiers are extremely hot. While they beat Purdue in their last game, the short spread tells me this may be a trap game: beat No.1 and lose to Rutgers your next time out. Still, I think Indiana will be able to win this game at home. 4.5 just seems like a lot of points in the Big Ten these days, let’s lay the juice with Indiana’s moneyline.

Final Rutgers-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana Hoosiers ML (-200)