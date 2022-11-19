Published November 19, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The UAB Blazers take on the LSU Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our UAB LSU prediction and pick.

The first season of the Brian Kelly era has taught us something very simple: Brian Kelly is a really good coach. A lot of people don’t like him. He isn’t an endearing figure. Notre Dame fans want him to fail in Baton Rouge, and really enjoyed his rough start in the first several months of the season. Kelly is known for turning purple-faced with rage at his players. His exit from Notre Dame was messy and awkward. Some LSU fans were unhappy he was hired — not because they didn’t think he could or would win games, but because of the incident at Notre Dame in which a student, Declan Sullivan, died while trying to operate a camera on a fragile piece of machinery which was tipped over by fierce winds. Brian Kelly is blamed for that, though Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick is frankly the person who never should have allowed the piece of equipment to be used.

The bottom line: People don’t like Brian Kelly.

The other bottom line: He just wins. He knows how to develop players. Look at what LSU has done this season.

LSU is headed to the SEC Championship Game in Kelly’s first season. Few people predicted that at the start of the season. LSU has not lost a single game to another SEC West team. It beat Ole Miss. It beat Mississippi State. It beat Arkansas. It beat Nick Saban and Alabama in one of the season’s most memorable games. The defense of Harold Perkins and the improved quarterback play of transfer Jayden Daniels — whom Kelly has coached extremely well in 2022 — have lifted LSU higher than just about anyone expected. LSU will get to play Georgia for the SEC title. If LSU wins this game against UAB and then takes care of a bad Texas A&M team the week after, LSU could be playing for a College Football Playoff berth as well on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

Brian Kelly is simply very good at what he does.

Here are the UAB-LSU NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UAB-LSU Odds

UAB Blazers: +14.5 (-108)

LSU: -14.5 (-112)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

Why UAB Could Cover the Spread

The LSU Tigers have been fighting so hard and emptying the tank physically and emotionally this season that they might run out of fuel in this game. It’s a classic letdown spot for LSU, which could take UAB for granted and go through the motions in this game. LSU could be thinking about Texas A&M or even Georgia. The Tigers might also relax, now that they know they will be playing in the SEC Championship Game.

Why LSU Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers did not score much last week versus Arkansas. They have far better athletes than UAB and will be intent on playing a good offensive game. UAB does not have the power or strength on the defensive line which Arkansas has. Expect Jayden Daniels to have a solid statistical game and give LSU more than enough offense to blow away the Blazers.

Final UAB-LSU Prediction & Pick

Yes, this is a trap game and a letdown spot for LSU, but the Tigers did not play particularly well last week. Brian Kelly is not going to allow sloppiness to remain part of the Tigers’ identity. They should be able to score in the 30s if not higher, which should allow them to cover a curiously small point spread.

Final UAB-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -14.5