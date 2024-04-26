Shelomi Sanders is heading back to the SWAC. Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, is leaving Colorado to transfer to Alabama A&M per her latest vlog announcing the news. She then showcased her trip to the institution and the facilities.
“I was just enjoying the moment because I’m a Bulldog. I had a good time. As y’all can see, I committed, and we finna T up,” she said in the video.
Shelomi Sanders originally committed to Jackson State in high school in April 2022 but transferred after Deion Sanders departed to coach the Colorado Buffaloes. She was a standout prospect in high school, earning first-team All-District honors for District 10 6A in Texas at Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas. Sanders achieved this recognition by averaging 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals per game during her senior year.
She didn't see much time on the court at either Jackson State or Colorado. At Jackson State, she only played two games in the 2022-2023 season. At Colorado, she only suited up in five games and played 11 minutes. She announced her transfer from Colorado in a post on her social media.
The announcement read:
“First and foremost, I would like to thank my creator for allowing me to have this platform with amazing experiences. I want to thank my coaches and the university for accepting me to be a part of the family; it has been a blessing accomplishing as much as we did. I would like to thank my family and my support system for always uplifting and pouring into me on and off the court as a student-athlete. My time at Colorado has been a treat with amazing experiences along the way. With intentional consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. Boulder will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I will never forget the memories I have had the opportunity to make since being here. Thank you again Buff Nation!”
Coach Prime says it was stupid for Shelomi to enter the Transfer Portal via DNVR #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/MvAWdJmIwO
— BuffsBeat (@BuffsBeatSI) April 18, 2024
Her father Deion Sanders wasn't happy with her decision to enter the transfer portal the way that she did, expressing his thoughts in an interview DNVR Sports.
“It was stupid,” he bluntly said. “You get a team before you enter the portal. That's what I would advise a kid. I know, ‘Well, it's illegal.' C'mon, man. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something, and she has been truly advised.”
He then added that her departure from the institution doesn't mean that he's leaving Colorado.
“You've got to understand I'm a real father,” Sanders said. “Where I come from, historically, kids follow their parents. When did parents start following the kids? That doesn't work in my book. That doesn't work where I am from. I am the leader of the family. So, I've been dictating where my kids go. They're not dictating where I go. I'm happy. I'm cool. I'm sound in Boulder. I love it 100%. We're going to build a monument. You see those mountains over the stadium? I want my head on one of them.”
Shelomi Snaders heading back to the SWAC will surely be interesting, as she joins a new-look Alabama A&M team under the direction of former UAPB head coach Dawn Thornton. With the departure of Tomekia Reed, Thornton and Alabama A&M are surely looking to seize control of the conference.