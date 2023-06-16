The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the College World Series. Our College World Series odds package has our Oral Roberts TCU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oral Roberts TCU.

This is the first game at the 2023 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The winner of this game advances to the winners' bracket and will play the night game on Sunday against the Florida-Virginia winner. The loser of this game will fall to the losers' bracket and will play the afternoon (early) game on Sunday versus the Florida-Virginia loser.

The math of the College World Series is simple but harsh: If a team loses its first game, it faces a massive uphill climb in Omaha. It has to win the losers' bracket (elimination) game. It then has to beat the loser of the winners' bracket game in a second elimination game. If it can get past that second hurdle, it then has to beat the winners' bracket leader (the team which wins each of its first two games in Omaha) twice in order to make the CWS championship round. In other words, the loser of the first game in Omaha has to then win four straight games to advance to the championship series. This is a very big ballgame.

Oral Roberts was the fourth and lowest seed at the Stillwater (Oklahoma) Regional, but the Golden Eagles beat Oklahoma State, Washington and Dallas Baptist to advance. Then came the Super Regionals at Oregon. The Golden Eagles took an early 8-0 lead in Game 1 but blew it, losing 9-8. Most teams would have folded the tent and collapsed after such a devastating loss. ORU bounced right back and won twice in Eugene to stun the Ducks and advance to Omaha.

TCU, like Oral Roberts, has won two regionals away from home to advance to Nebraska. TCU won the Fayetteville Regional by beating home favorite Arkansas. The Frogs then beat Indiana State on the road in Terre Haute, Ind., to capture the Super Regional title and move to the CWS. These are two battle-tested teams.

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

Why Oral Roberts Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Eagles have been scoring runs in bunches throughout the postseason. They averaged nine runs per game in the regionals. They averaged nine runs per game in the Super Regionals, scoring at least eight runs in each game. This is a powerhouse team with a relentlessly consistent offense. It will be hard for TCU to contain the Golden Eagles' bats.

It also has to be said that if a team can shrug off a loss in which it blew an eight-run lead — as was the case in the Super Regionals at Oregon — that's a very tough team. Oral Roberts has total belief and confidence in what it can achieve. Oral Roberts is an improbable College World Series team, but the Golden Eagles are riding the wave, which could make them the single most dangerous team out of the eight in Omaha.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The NCAA Tournament has been a tour de force for TCU. The Horned Frogs haven't lost a game yet in the postseason. They have won games with huge offensive fireworks shows, blasting Arkansas with 12 or more runs on multiple occasions. TCU has also won games 4-1 and 6-4, shutting down Indiana State with quality pitching. TCU has shown it can win games in very different ways. We don't really know if Oral Roberts can win a low-scoring game, but TCU certainly can. That could matter a lot.

Final Oral Roberts-TCU Prediction & Pick

Oral Roberts and TCU are both hot, but TCU has better pitching. Take TCU.

Final Oral Roberts-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -1.5