The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the Florida Gators in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our Oral Roberts Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oral Roberts Florida.

This is the first winners' bracket game at the 2023 College World Series. The winner gets valuable time off to rest its pitching staff and wait to see which team it will play later in the week. Virginia and TCU play on Sunday. The loser of that game is eliminated. The winner of that game will play the loser of this winners' bracket game on Tuesday in Omaha.

The Virginia-TCU game is a matchup of teams whose bullpens imploded in the ninth inning. This Oral Roberts-Florida game is a matchup of the two teams which authored stunning ninth-inning comebacks to score 6-5 victories. Oral Roberts was down 5-2 in the ninth and scored four to win. Florida was down 5-3 in the ninth and scored three to defeat Virginia.

Both teams will obviously enter this game with great confidence and the belief that they are the toughest team to knock out in college baseball. This game is, in some ways, a battle of equals, though how these teams play is noticeably different. Florida leans on pitching, while ORU leans on its offense. Therefore, how Florida's bats perform against ORU's pitching might become the true determinant of the outcome.

Here are the Oral Roberts-Florida College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Oral Roberts-Florida Odds

Oral Roberts: +3.5 (-140)

Florida: -3.5 (+108)

Over: 11.5 (-128)

Under: 11.5 (-104)

How To Watch Oral Roberts vs. Florida

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why Oral Roberts Could Cover The Spread

First of all, you will notice that Oral Roberts is getting three and a half runs for a relatively middle-ground price (-140) in this game. Most baseball games have a run line spread of 1.5 runs for a price in that neighborhood. This game is different. The markets see Florida as a significant favorite due to being an SEC powerhouse going against a small-conference team which was a No. 4 seed (the lowest possible seed) at its regional two weeks ago. The idea that Oral Roberts can lose by three runs and still cover the spread has to be very enticing. As long as this team gets enough offense, it should be able to keep the game relatively close and cover. Florida did not play a strong game against Virginia on Friday; it merely played a strong ninth inning. Oral Roberts has plenty of reason to think it can play a close game all the way through. You know the Golden Eagles won't back down after seeing how they rallied versus TCU in the first game of this College World Series.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators' pitching is deeper than what Oral Roberts can provide. Game 1s feature top-end pitchers, but Game 2s of college baseball postseason series reveal depth. That's where Florida will separate itself from Oral Roberts. Having come through the Virginia crucible should also enable the Gators to swing more freely in this game.

Final Oral Roberts-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida's pitching is better, and the Gators are definitely a better team. However, if focusing only on the spread, Oral Roberts has shown way too much tenacity to be viewed as a team which will fade away and get blown out in this game. Take ORU plus the 3.5 runs.

Final Oral Roberts-Florida Prediction & Pick: Oral Roberts +3.5