The Colorado campus police strike again! Just two months after head football coach Deion Sanders received a parking ticket from Buffaloes' police, his son Shedeur had his Rolls-Royce booted, per Bleacher Report.

Evidently, Sanders won't be taking his car out for a spin anytime soon, most likely because he was parked where he shouldn't have been, though the exact reason is unknown.

What is clear, is that the campus police don't mess around- and they definitely won't cut anyone associated with the Colorado football team- one of the hottest sports teams on campus- any slack.

Colorado police nab football coach Deion Sanders for parking ticket

Back in September on the night before Colorado football's game against the Oregon Ducks, Deion Sanders' Lamborghini was ticketed by Buffaloes' police. At the time, the team was 3-0 and the hottest story in college football- and Sanders arguably the star of the show.

But Colorado campus police don't care who you are, if you're parked where you shouldn't be, they're going to call you out. Even if you're a big name and driving a flashy car like Deion Sanders was.

But Shedeur might just have his father beat in the flashy car department, thanks to a bevy of NIL deals he signed.

Shedeur Sanders buys Maybach with NIL money

The Colorado football QB has an NIL valuation of $4.6 million, which is ranked second in the entire country behind only LeBron James' son Bronny. Some of Sanders' NIL deals include partnerships with Gatorade, Under Armour and Beats By Dre.

Sanders made headlines when he used money from the NIL deals to purchase a Maybach, then took the flashy car for a spin with his father in the passenger seat. The Colorado football star may have to take the Maybach out for a spin once again, given that the Rolls-Royce is out of commission for the moment!