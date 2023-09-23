Coach Prime has helped lead Colorado football o a 3-0 start and a No. 19 ranking in the AP Top 25. But that didn't stop him from being ticketed in Colorado. Per his son, Deion Sanders Jr., on Instagram:

The Colorado parking police ticketed Deion Sanders’ Lamborghini 😅 (@DeionSandersJr / IG) pic.twitter.com/9sUSgQASbC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sanders Jr. hilariously said “Lamborghini Prime” since his father received a ticket on his Lamborghini.

Sanders and Colorado have been off to an incredibly impressive start. The Buffaloes defeated the runner-up to last year's national championship game, TCU, on the road before they took down Nebraska and Colorado State at home.

Colorado football won one game in 2022 but is already one win away from matching its victory total in 2020 and 2021 (four).

The Buffaloes have been led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is Deion Sanders' son. He has completed 78.7 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,251 yards — which is No. 2 nationally behind Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — 10 touchdowns and just one interception.

Colorado football also has two-way star Travis Hunter, who will be out for three weeks due to a hit sustained in the team's win over the Rams.

Colorado football will play Oregon Saturday before it faces USC next week. The Trojans have star quarterback Caleb Williams, who is another contender with Shedeur for the Heisman Trophy.

The Buffaloes then play Arizona State Oct. 7.

Colorado football is well on its way to a bowl game. The Buffaloes had the most turnover in the country with their roster but look much-improved under Deion, the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Oregon football and Colorado kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT.