Deion Sanders cheers Colorado's massive win over LSU, showcasing a dominant start for Colorado's women's basketball under coach JR Payne

In a dramatic start to their season, the No. 20 ranked Colorado women’s basketball team, under the leadership of coach JR Payne, earned a massive victory over the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers with a score of 92-78. Deion Sanders, Colorado's head football coach and a prominent figure in the sports community, was quick to share his enthusiasm for the women’s team.

Capitalizing on his famous phrase, ‘We Coming,' made upon his own arrival at the university, Sanders proudly acknowledged the women's basketball team's accomplishment.

“They’re coming, and we should’ve played their theme music because they’re balling,” Sanders said, via Kaiden Smith of On3. “You know I’m a huge fan of their coach, coach Payne, she’s unbelievable.”

The Buffaloes' commanding victory was highlighted by Frida Formann's stellar performance, scoring a career-high 27 points and setting a school record with seven 3-pointers. Despite the efforts of LSU's standout players, the Buffaloes showcased their prowess, shooting an impressive 53.2% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point line.

Sanders, whose daughter Shelomi is a member of the team, shared the excitement and pride felt within the Buffaloes’ camp.

“Just to get constant feedback from my daughter who’s there and she called me late, I was already asleep, I was so tired yesterday. And she just called me screaming in the phone and so happy, and excited, and full of joy about that accomplishment,” Sanders said.

Coach Payne, in her eighth season with Colorado, has built a formidable program, leading the team to back-to-back 20+ win seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances. This latest win not only underlines her success but also signals a promising path forward for the team.

As Colorado prepares to host Le Moyne, the confidence from their landmark victory against LSU will undoubtedly fuel their drive for continued success. Meanwhile, Sanders focuses on his own team's upcoming challenge, as they set to host No. 21 Arizona. Colorado's victory is a testament to the collective spirit of the university's athletic teams, as echoed by Sanders' praise: “That is huge, we cannot underestimate what they just did. That was huge for the program, huge for the university and women’s basketball. Hats off to ’em.”