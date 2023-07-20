Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, hope to turn the program's fortune around after it won just one game this pastseason.

Deion put the program in a massive overhaul with the transfer portal and brought in Shedeur and other players to quickly try and make the Buffaloes competitive. Shedeur will play quarterback and have all eyes on him this season.

He has scored NIL deals with Mercedes-Benz, Gatorade, Tom Brady's clothing brand and Beats by Dre, among other outlets. On3 reported in November Sanders has an NIL value of $1.3 million.

Wednesday, Deion posted a video in which he is driving with Shedeur in a Maybach, which has a starting price of $200,000.

Deion Sanders posted a video with his son, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, after using his NIL money to buy a new Maybach — starting price ~$200,000. 💰 Coach Prime: "It wasn't like this when I was in college." 👀 pic.twitter.com/sdVxyd34iw — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) July 20, 2023

“It wasn't like this when I was in college,” Deion said in the video.

Shedeur and Deion will look to bring attention to Colorado football this season. The Buffaloes have not had a winning season since 2016 and have failed to reach five wins since 2019.

Deion coached Jackson State football for the last three seasons. He led the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC championships in 2021 and 2022. Last season, they finished 12-1.

Coach Prime will bring in the nation's No. 2 transfer class to try and turn Colorado football around. The Buffaloes have a very difficult schedule with TCU, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Oregon State and Utah among their opponents. Only the Bruins had fewer than 10 wins in 2022 (they had nine).

Colorado football is picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 by 247Sports. The Buffaloes hope they can finish even higher and shock the nation.