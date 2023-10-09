The Indianapolis Colts have had a decent start to their 2023 NFL season, with a 3-2 record so far. However, there are still some areas where the team needs improvement. The upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity to make some necessary changes. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades that the Colts must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Indianapolis Colts' 2023 NFL season so far

The Colts have had a decent start to their 2023 NFL season, with a 3-2 record so far. They started the season with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was followed by back-to-back wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. They then split their next two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans. The Colts have shown some promising performances, but they still have some areas where they need improvement.

The Colts offense has been led by rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was named the team's starter for the regular season by first-year head coach Shane Steichen. Richardson has shown some potential, but he has also struggled at times. Meanwhile, the Colts' defense has been quite porous, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in points allowed and total yards allowed. Overall, the Colts have shown some promise, but they still have some work to do if they want to make a push for the playoffs.

Here we will look at the two best trades that the Indianapolis Colts must make before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Trade Jonathan Taylor

Star running back Jonathan Taylor has played a pivotal role for the Colts. However, he should be considered for a trade before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. There are several compelling reasons behind this possibility. Firstly, Taylor's current market value is at its peak, presenting the Colts with an opportunity to secure a favorable return in a trade. Secondly, the Colts possess other capable running backs on their roster, such as Zack Moss, who can step into Taylor's role. Lastly, the team must address other aspects of their squad, including the offensive line and defense. This means trading Taylor could provide them with the necessary resources to do so.

This is even as he becomes eligible to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Taylor, the 2021 rushing champion with a remarkable 1,811 rushing yards, should attract significant interest. That's despite the general reluctance among teams to prioritize running backs.

One possible trade partner would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They might contemplate making a move for Taylor. Their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has propelled them into serious contention in the NFC South. However, the Buccaneers share the league's lowest yards-per-carry average (3.0) with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Another strong landing spot could be Cleveland. The Browns could surely explore the option of acquiring Taylor due to their immediate win-now aspirations. With Nick Chubb facing multiple knee surgeries and unlikely to be available until at least 2024, there is a potential need for reinforcement. They did sign Kareem Hunt, but he's surely not at Taylor's caliber.

Trade Sam Ehlinger

Another possible trade piece is young and promising quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He may not be the long-term solution for the Indianapolis Colts. The team requires a more experienced quarterback who can guide Richardson aside from Gardner Minshew. Trading Ehlinger could provide them with the necessary resources to pursue a seasoned player.

Ehlinger was pressed into action as the starter for three games last season. He has shown enough potential to be a viable backup quarterback. However, his role in Indianapolis has changed.

This leaves the Colts with a few options for Ehlinger. First, they can release him and attempt to pass him through waivers while designating him as the emergency quarterback. Second, they can explore the possibility of trading him. Opting for a trade would be the only way to secure some compensation for his departure. This would make more sense for the Colts. One possible partner could be the Chicago Bears. Take note that Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was with the Colts when they drafted Ehlinger.

Again, Ehlinger is known for his resilience and willingness to absorb hits to advance the ball. These attributes make him a strong candidate to back up Justin Fields. The Bears' backup quarterback competition is narrowing down to undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent and 28-year-old PJ Walker. This lack of depth makes Ehlinger an appealing option given his higher potential and experience.

Looking Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts have had a decent start to their 2023 NFL season, but there are still some areas where they need improvement. Trading Jonathan Taylor and Sam Ehlinger before the 2023 NFL trade deadline could provide the team with the resources they need to address these areas and make a push for the playoffs. Yes, these trades would be difficult decisions. However, they could pay off in the long run and help the Colts become a more competitive team in the NFL.