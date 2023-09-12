The Jacksonville Jaguars notched a 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, ending a five-game losing streak at Lucas Oil Stadium.

But the Jaguars' Week 1 win was much closer than the 10-point margin of victory suggests.

Yes, there were plenty of positives for the Jags in their season opener. NFL MVP candidate Trevor Lawrence looked good to kick off his third year, completing 24 of 32 pass attempts for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns, also adding 21 yards on the ground.

Sure, he was intercepted in the second quarter. But that wasn't his fault in the slightest, as rookie Tank Bigsby couldn't hang onto the football and essentially kicked it right to Colts cornerback Tony Brown. So that's certainly not on No. 16. Luckily for Jacksonville, Indy couldn't take advantage.

Another bright spot was Calvin Ridley, who made a triumphant return to the NFL after being suspended all last year for violating the league's gambling policy. The former Falcon was targeted 11 times by Lawrence and hauled in eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Lawrence's Clemson teammate, running back Travis Etienne Jr., also had a strong day, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown while adding 27 receiving yards.

FINAL: TLaw, Calvin Ridley and Travis Etienne shine in @Jaguars victory on the road. #JAXvsIND pic.twitter.com/8T9NqdsAj2 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

Overall, the defense was solid, sacking Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson four times and picking him off once. Jacksonville held the Indianapolis offense scoreless for the final 26:25, the Colts' final touchdown being a defensive one.

So, again, there were plenty of good things to take away from the Jaguars' opening-week victory. But that doesn't mean there aren't a few concerns heading into their Week 2 matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

3. Veteran right guard Brandon Scherff suffered an ankle injury

One cause for concern for Jacksonville is the health of five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Scherff. A First-Team All-Pro just three seasons ago in Washington, the 10-year veteran suffered a right ankle injury in the third quarter of the Jaguars' Week 1 win and had to be carted off the field.

“We’ll just keep monitoring him.” Coach Pederson on Brandon Scherff. pic.twitter.com/7jhrbfLvOI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2023

Thankfully, an MRI revealed that it was only a sprain, and he's currently listed as questionable for Jacksonville's Week 2 battle with the Chiefs. Veteran Tyler Shatley filled in nicely, but if Scherff can't go in Week 2, the Jaguars' O-line won't be nearly as strong. So that's certainly something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.

2. Christian Kirk was a ghost in Week 1

Ahead of the 2022 season, coming off a career year with the Arizona Cardinals, signed a four-year/$72 million deal with the Jaguars. And he had a strong first year in Jacksonville, recording career-bests in receptions (84), yards (1,108), and touchdowns (eight).

But in Week 1, Kirk was essentially a ghost. Lawrence targeted him just three times, and Kirk caught just one of those passes for nine yards. Meanwhile, as mentioned, Calvin Ridley caught eight passes, while Zay Jones, Evan Engram, and Travis Etienne Jr. each caught five.

Perhaps Kirk was being used as a decoy to set up the others for success. And if that was the case, it worked. But he'll definitely need to be a more significant part of the Jaguars' offense moving forward, especially if Ridley starts getting double-teamed.

1. The Jaguars' offense has to be better in late-down situations

Perhaps the most glaring concern for the Jaguars in Week 1 was their inability to convert in late-down situations.

Jacksonville converted just three of 12 third-down plays, which is a dismal number as Lawrence & Co. only needed an average of four yards in those situations. The offense went one for three on fourth downs.

While those numbers may not have been a big concern against the Colts, they undoubtedly would be against the Chiefs. You simply can't give Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense any extra possessions.

Roll call! Will we see you rocking teal at The Bank on Sunday?@ticketmaster | #KCvsJAX — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2023

In last season's Divisional Round loss to the eventual champs, the Jags' offense was on the field for just 24:59. You won't beat the Chiefs that way.

In Kansas City's Week 1 loss, the Detroit Lions held the ball for close to 33 minutes, obviously giving Mahomes fewer chances to beat them. That's exactly what the Jaguars have to do on Sunday. And converting more third- and fourth-down plays will help.