The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2023 NFL preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 12. And when Indy and first-time head coach Shane Steichen take the field in Orchard Park, NY, it will be the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson, as the Colts starting quarterback.

Richardson only started 13 games in his college career at Florida, but he’s the Colts' starting quarterback right out of the gates in the preseason.

“I get to showcase what I’m able to do with the 1s a little bit,’’ Richardson told FOX59 in Indianapolis. “First NFL experience, you know I’m excited for it.”

The QB also noted that he knew he was going to play against the Bills this weekend regardless, but starting the game is exciting to him and the entire Colts organization.

General manager Chris Ballard explained that starting Richardson is also about giving him every chance to succeed and playing with the Colts starters will help that.

“There is going to be some successes, but there is going to be some failures too along the way. You want [Richardson] to be ready to handle enough of the offense where we can give him enough tools to where they can perform and have success, Ballard said. “You want to be able to set him up to have some success early, not just all downhill.”

In addition to Anthony Richardson’s first start, this Colts preseason game will also be the franchise’s first official action of the 2023 NFL season without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, who is still holding out and is currently away from the team.