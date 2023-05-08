Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly in contact with veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, per Jeremy Fowler. Hubbard, a nine-year NFL veteran who previously played for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, reportedly visited the Colts in NFL Free Agency.

The Colts’ QB conversation will be an interesting one ahead of the 2023 season. Ever since Andrew Luck retired, Indianapolis has had trouble finding a reliable replacement. They believed Luck would be the answer at QB for years to come, so his decision to leave the NFL left Indianapolis in a difficult position.

Indianapolis is expected to have Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew compete for the QB1 gig. The Colts selected Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft and they believe he can become a star in the league. The question is whether or not he will be NFL-ready right out of the gate.

Minshew, on the other hand, has been in the NFL since 2019 and is a fairly steady option at quarterback. The Colts clearly want to ensure extra protection for whichever player ultimately wins the QB1 job. Adding an offensive lineman such as Chris Hubbard would help in that regard.

Hubbard, 32, began his career in 2014 with the Steelers. He remained in Pittsburgh through 2017 before joining Cleveland for the 2018 season. He stayed with the Browns until this past year before hitting free agency during the offseason. Rejoining Cleveland could still be an option for Hubbard, but he is attracting interest from other teams in free agency.

If the Colts fail to sign Hubbard, they will likely continue to monitor the offensive lineman market.