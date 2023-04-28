The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is off and running, with more top prospects flying off the board by the minute and a blockbuster trade already going down. The latest of said prospects to come off the board is Florida product Anthony Richardson, who’s going to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick. The now-former Gators’ quarterback was one of the most polarizing players in the draft, possessing super-human athleticism but also some very inconsistent game tape. If Shane Steichen and the Colts can refine his game, Richardson could be an incredible player at the NFL level.

But what exactly is Indy getting with Richardson? To answer that question, let’s go further.

Anthony Richardson’s Pre-College Football Career

Richardson played high school football at Eastside High School in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida. In four years at Eastside, he racked up 4,633 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air and another 1,633 yards and 41 touchdowns on the ground. He also played basketball in high school, averaging 10.5 points on 53% shooting from the field as a junior.

According to 247Sports, Richardson was a four-star recruit and the ninth-best dual-threat QB in the 2020 recruiting class. He received offers from Louisville, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia, and Penn State, and attended camps at several schools. In the end, though, he chose to play for his hometown school, the Florida Gators.

Anthony Richardson’s College Football Career

Richardson redshirted in 2020, as many players do to start their college careers, but still saw action in four games as a backup. In those four games, he completed one-of-two passes for 27 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and added seven carries for 61 yards.

Richardson was still a backup in 2021 but took on a much more prominent role. He appeared in eight games this time around, even getting his first career start against Georgia on Oct. 30, 2021. On the season, Richardson completed 38-of-64 passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions, along with 51 rushing attempts for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

After two years as a backup, Richardson finally got his chance as a full-time starter in 2022. Starting all 12 regular-season games for the Gators, Richardson completed 53.5% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, as well as 103 rushing attempts for 654 yards and nine touchdowns. He had some fantastic performances, such as rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns in an upset over then-No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3. On the other hand, he also had some rough showings, such as recording less than 150 total yards and two interceptions in a loss to Kentucky on Sept. 10.

At the end of the season, Richardson officially announced that he would forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Anthony Richardson’s NFL Draft Fit With Colts

Just by looking at scouting reports, it becomes clear that Richardson has very high highs and very low lows.

Starting with the positives, Richardson is simply a freak of nature. He’s massive at 6-4 and 244 pounds and blazing fast with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. From an intangibles standpoint, Richardson has anything one could ask for in a quarterback. It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Richardson the most athletic quarterback we’ve ever seen.

As for the negatives, Richardson still needs some refinement before he can become an elite NFL quarterback. While his arm strength is fantastic, his accuracy, touch, and ability to read coverage could use some work. His inconsistency in game situations also makes it difficult to get a good read on him.

The Colts have been seeking a new franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck’s retirement. Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan didn’t work out in recent years, and now they have a new young option to mold in Richardson. Shane Steichen will try to get the most out of this talented prospect after coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles.