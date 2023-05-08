The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders are two franchises that attract a lot of off-field attention, and not always for the right reasons.

Following an ESPN report that revealed the Commanders had reached out to retired Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Indy owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to express his rage over the alleged correspondence. The organization is now further looking into the possibility of tampering between QB-starved Washington and one of the NFL’s most unfortunate case of what could have been, per NBC Sports’ Mike Florio.

The Commanders are said to have reached out to Luck last offseason, desperate to address their perennially shaky signal-caller situation. Evidentially, the former No. 1 overall pick and four-time Pro Bowler is content with his early retirement. Irsay, however, did not take kindly to the notion that Luck would take snaps under center for another team. The Colts still retain his rights, so a trade would have needed to be agreed upon by both parties.

If Washington was not straightforward about their intentions to pursue Andrew Luck, then one would assume the NFL will punish the already beleaguered organization for player tampering. Irsay and company are coming off what they hope is a landmark 2023 NFL Draft after selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson. They surely want to remain focused on grooming him to be their star of the future. Their offseason plate just got a bit fuller, though, with matters dealing with the past.

The Commanders have their own huge transition to brace for, as the team is still in the process of being sold to Josh Harris and investors. More accusations will just amount to more headaches for a fan base anxious to have their football product be the reason for making so many headlines.