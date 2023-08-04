The NFL has given New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara a three-game suspension for his involvement in a nightclub fight shortly after the 2022 Pro Bowl. However, Kamara wasn't the only one given a suspension.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons received the same three-game suspension for his role in the nightclub fight, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Both players are now scheduled to miss the first three games of the 2023 season.

While Kamara's involvement has been more publicized, it now appears that Lammons found himself involved in the altercation. After signing with the Colts this offseason, his suspension surely isn't how Indianapolis wanted him to start his tenure.

Lammons entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in in 2018. He has bounced around the league ever since, spending time with five different teams before joining the Colts. But for all his time in the league, Lammons has only seen regular season playing time with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over 42 career games, Lammons has made 26 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception. He won a Super Bowl during his time with the Chiefs.

However, Chris Lammons now finds himself in hot water with the Colts. While he appeared in 16 games with Kansas City last season, he didn't have much of an output. Indianapolis was an opportunity to reinvent himself.

But after getting mixed up in Alvin Kamara's altercation, Lammons will now hope the Colts keep on the roster for that opportunity after his suspension.