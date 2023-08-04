New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently met with the NFL over a potential suspension for his post Pro Bowl altercation last year. Now, the NFL has officially imposed their punishment for Kamara.

Kamara has been suspended three games, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Following last year's Pro Bowl, Kamara got into a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub, leading to his suspension.

Originally facing felony charges from the incident, the Saints running back eventually pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He was forced to pay a $100,000 fine and must do community service, however, Kamara avoided any jail time for the fight.

Still, after reviewing the evidence, the NFL has decided to bring down their own sanctions. Alongside Kamara, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons also received a three-game suspension for his role in the nightclub fight.

Following the NFL's ruling, Kamara will miss the Saints' first three games of the 2023 season. In his absence Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller will need to pick up the slack.

Upon his return, Kamara should return to being arguably New Orleans' best playmaker. Since joining the team in 2017, Kamara has run for 5,135 yards and 49 touchdowns while adding 3,753 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. He has been named to the Pro Bowl five times.

While he is now forced to miss the first three games, Alvin Kamara can finally put his legal situation behind him. With things settled on both the NFL and legal side, Kamara can focus on football upon his return. The Saints are hoping that Kamara's suspension will be a minor setback for a major recovery.