The ceiling is the sky for Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson. The Florida quarterback might be the most athletically gifted QB prospect in recent memory. He's got a cannon arm and the athleticism to dominate on the ground. However, concerns about his passing acumen have many fans worried about Richardson. After all, how good a QB can truly be if he can't pass?

Thankfully, it seems like Richardson is making strides during the course of his time in Indy. Asked about his QB's improvements, Colts star OL Quenton Nelson gave a glowing review of Anthony Richardson, per Stephen Holder. In particular, Nelson's assessment of the QB featured some improvements that will benefit him and Indy in the long run.

“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot. The growth I've seen from OTAs til now, you could tell that in the offseason he was at home… studying, he was working… on calling the plays and the huddle. I'm really happy with where he is at right now.”

The concerns about Richardson are well-documented by now. Yes, he's got insane arm strength and is a beast when he's running the ball. However, Richardson's accuracy and decision-making in the short and intermediate ranges is a concern. The Colts are hoping that the rookie QB's flaws will be fixed over time with practice reps and game experience over time.

The Colts have more things to worry about other than Richardson's development. Star running back Jonathan Taylor is in a messy holdout after failing to agree to a contract extension with Indy. Taylor was supposed to be a helping hand for Richardson as he learns the ropes of an NFL offense. Now, the team might lose their best weapon for nothing.