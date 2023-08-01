Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is in the middle of a red-hot feud with owner Jim Irsay that blew up in the national news over the weekend. Now, betting odds have been released regarding Taylor's next team after he requested a trade away from Indianapolis.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced in a bizarre online rant on Sunday that the Colts would not be giving Taylor an extension, and that the league would go on without them. His public sentiments further threw a wrench in behind the scenes negotiations that are far from being solved.

Amid that news, Taylor holds -400 odds to remain on the Colts and suit up on September 10 in Lucas Oil Stadium for their home opener. While staying in Indianapolis may be the current favorite, there are several teams with not so long odds to scoop him up in a potential deal.

If Irsay decides he doesn't want to deal with the Taylor saga anymore, he can easily move him to a number of interested suitors. The Dolphins sit with the second best odds at +550, followed closely by the Jets at +650, per Bovada Sportsbook. Both teams have been in the market for free agent RB Dalvin Cook, with the Jets most likely to sign the veteran.

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears round out the listed odds at +1200 each, as they are less likely landing spots but still could end up in the running.

Taylor is entering his fourth season in the league, coming off a down year full of injuries that hampered his potential. In 2021, he had a historic season, leading the league with over 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns on top of that. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and wants a long-term guaranteed contract before suiting up and taking hits .