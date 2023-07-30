The running back market in the NFL has been a big topic of discussion lately, and another star player is set for a dilemma now that Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade off of the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor has been looking for a new contract at the start of training camp, and after meeting with team owner Jim Irsay on Saturday, Taylor decided to officially request a trade.

Immediately after the request, Irsay made it clear that the Colts had no intention of trading Taylor, but these sorts of situations are always very volatile, so you can never really tell what is going to happen. What is clear right now is that Taylor doesn't intend on suiting up for the Colts again unless he gets a new deal, which means that Indianapolis could have their hand forced in the near future.

When he's healthy, Taylor is one of the top running backs in the NFL, and even though the market for running backs is depressed right now (and that's putting it lightly) there should be a big market for his services. So with Taylor's request officially coming in, let's take a look at the top three landing spots for him should the Colts agree to deal him.

Taylor is looking for a big new contract, and if there's one team that can pay him the money he wants, it's the Chicago Bears. The Bears have around $34.7 million in cap space currently, which is the most in the entire league, and they could use another big time playmaker like Taylor to come in and help elevate their offense to another level.

Taylor came back down to earth last year after his historic 2021 campaign (192 CAR, 861 YDS, 4 TD) but still looked like one of the best running backs in the league when he was operating at full health. The Bears have made some big moves to add weapons to their offense this offseason, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't benefit from the addition of Taylor.

Khalil Herbet, who was extremely impressive in a secondary role last year (129 CAR, 731 YDS, 4 TD), looks set to lead the running back room, but it's clear that if you have to choose between these two guys, you are going with Taylor. The Bears aren't necessarily a playoff team right now, but pairing Jonathan Taylor with Justin Fields under center could make for a lethal rushing attack.

The Buffalo Bills have never really had a tried and true ground game to support Josh Allen during his time with the team, but they have a chance to change that by swinging a deal for Taylor here. The Bills running back room could use some work as is, so what better way to shore up arguably your weakest spot on offense than trading for one of the best playmakers in the league?

Buffalo seems set to roll into the upcoming season with James Cook and Damien Harris leading their rushing attack, and while Cook showed a lot of promise in his rookie season with the Bills, there's no doubt that Taylor's ceiling is higher than his right now. Trading for Taylor could be the difference between winning and losing the Super Bowl for Buffalo right now.

Given all the other talented pieces the Bills have on their offense, it's not a stretch to say that acquiring Taylor could immediately make Buffalo the team to beat in the NFL. Adding a star running back could be the final piece to the puzzle, and after some disappointing recent playoff runs, it would make a lot of sense for the Bills to make a hard push to add Jonathan Taylor to their roster.

Despite the fact that the Miami Dolphins entered the offseason making it clear they wanted to add to their running back room, the only moves they made were to retain their two-headed running back corps of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins appear set to swing and miss in their pursuit of Dalvin Cook, so they could change their course and go for Taylor instead.

In terms of improving a team with his addition, the Dolphins would likely be the team to benefit the most from adding Taylor. They already have an elite aerial attack when all of their key pieces are staying healthy, and the best way to complement that would be adding a de facto star running back to the fold.

The AFC East is packed with talent right now, which is why every team in the division could be a possible landing spot for Taylor. But in terms of actually needing to add to their running back corps, it's clear the Dolphins swinging a deal for Taylor would make the most sense. A fringe wild card team right now, the Dolphins could become the favorite to win their division if they land Jonathan Taylor, which makes them the best landing spot for the star running back should he get moved.