NFL free agent running back Dalvin Cook visited the New York Jets on Monday and had New York faithful buzzing. Jets fans will continue to board the Dalvin Cook hype train after his agent's response to how the visit went, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“How did four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook’s visit with the #Jets go? His agent Zac Hiller texted: ‘You’ll see.' Hard Knocks cameras followed Cook for the entire visit. New York hosts Cook’s brother James and the #Bills six weeks from tonight.”

A very cryptic response, although one that could make Jets fans think that the pursuit of Dalvin Cook is going to end well. Adding Cook to the Jets offense will make a loaded unit even more talented and will definitely be scary for the rest of the NFL.

While the Jets continue to be involved in talks surrounding a potential Cook signing, other storylines have also been swirling around training camp. The most obvious is the recent controversy between Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and his comments about New York offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Payton said that Hackett did one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history last year in an interview that was recently released. Payton dialed back his comments afterwards, although Aaron Rodgers is not buying it and took the time to defend his offensive coordinator.

Expect more storylines to continue to arise out of Jets training camp in a summer session that is being documented by HBO's Hard Knocks. Jets fans will hope that the next headline will be reports of Dalvin Cook officially signing with New York.