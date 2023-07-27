The NFL running backs are all realizing that they need more. Being sidelined in the game and some schematics often does not mean that their skills are less valuable. Sure, the league plays rushing plays less but does that justify paying these skilled athletes? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay posits otherwise and it may affect their team chemistry with Jonathan Taylor.

Suggestions to reopen negotiation talks with NFL running backs are now back on the board. This came immediately after Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris expressed his disdain for being underpaid along with other stars. Although there is a lot of support for the ball carriers, some are not as pleased with the proposition. Jim Irsay seems to be included in this list of individuals. He outlined his feelings toward the negotiations in a Twitter post.

“NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’,” the Colts owner wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This may have been a consequence of Jonathan Taylor being placed on the ‘physically unable to perform' list. The 27-year-old is still vying for a larger contract extension. This is all despite him missing most of their OTAs and veteran minicamp because of injuries. A lot of signs are pointing in the direction of Taylor not getting his desired contract.

Will this affect how the running back and owner treat each other entering their new contract negotiations?