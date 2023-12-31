Sam Howell will get the start for the Commanders in Week 17 with Jacoby Brissett having been ruled out.

After the Washington Commanders rally against the New York Jets in Week 16 came up just short, the team decided to hand the starting quarterback role over to Jacoby Brissett, sending Sam Howell to the bench. However, midway through the week, Brissett suffered a hamstring injury that put his status for the Commanders upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers up in the air

Brissett has relieved Howell of his duties in each of Washington's past two games, and he nearly managed to put together comebacks in both games. Unfortunately, he won't get a chance to earn the start in Week 17, as Brissett has been ruled out for the Commanders game against San Fran. With Brissett out, that means it will be Howell getting the nod again after having been benched just a few days ago.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Source: The Commanders will start QB Sam Howell today against the 49ers. Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) is inactive as the third QB after a pre-game workout. Benched just this week, Howell now gets another game to leave a positive impression for 2024. Jake Fromm is the backup.”

Sam Howell likely to get the start with Jacoby Brissett not expected to play

Talk about a roller coaster of a week for Howell. The second-year passer has gone from seemingly losing his job to Brissett, to suddenly being gifted another start under center because of a strange injury he suffered midway through the week. Life comes at you fast in the NFL, and that's certainly the case for Howell as he now gears up for a start against a tough Niners defense.

Brissett tried to see if his hamstring would respond well to his warmups, but it doesn't look like that happened, and he will now be forced to watch this one from the sidelines. Howell will try to make the most of his opportunity in this game, but against a tough 49ers squad, that is going to be a lot easier said than done.