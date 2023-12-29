Jacoby Brissett is supposed to take over for Sam Howell at quarterback for the Commanders, but that's up in the air now thanks to a hamstring injury.

The Washington Commanders finally decided to turn the starting quarterback gig over to Jacoby Brissett for the final two games of the season after he came off the bench to replace Sam Howell and nearly led the Commanders to victory for the second straight week. However, a sudden injury update could force Howell under center once again in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brissett has been brought off the bench for mop up duty against the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, and almost pulled off some massive comebacks in games that were not close when he took over. The problem is that Brissett has picked up a hamstring injury ahead of this game, throwing his status for the contest in doubt, while also meaning Howell could draw the start just days after getting benched.

Coach Ron Rivera said Jacoby Brissett actually reported the hamstring injury after meetings yesterday and got treatment last night and today. https://t.co/WnvQflbdBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2023

Commanders could be forced to turn to Sam Howell if Jacoby Brissett can't play

Brissett looked great against both the Rams (8/10, 124 YDS, 2 TD) and Jets (10/13. 100 YDS, 1 TD), and it's clear to everyone that he offers the Commanders a better chance of winning games down the stretch of the season. But Washington has been put in a sticky situation by potentially being forced to turn the ball over to the guy in Howell that they just sent to the bench because of this injury.

The good news is that Brissett still has time to recover before the game, but if he isn't fully healthy, there's really no sense in forcing him to play a meaningless game against the 49ers. This is a pretty unexpected storyline, though, and it's one that bears watching as the Commanders continue to gear up for their Week 17 action.